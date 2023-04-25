WATERTOWN — The largest supplier of hockey tape for the National Hockey League, North American Tapes, hopes to expand its plant in the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
The company plans to build a 19,200-square-foot addition to its manufacturing plant at 22430 Fisher Road.
The expansion has been in the works for several years.
The project has been delayed by supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, company president Darrin R. Prance said.
“It came off the rails,” he said. “It’s finally coming together.”
The project is on the town of Watertown’s Planning Board meeting agenda for May 1 for site plan review.
A presentation will be made at that meeting and most likely voted on in June. The project consists of the addition on the south side of the company’s facility and creating a 44-space parking lot.
The project will add space for some packaging and tape cutting equipment, said David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development.
“They’ve been doing great and expect to do some more,” he said.
While the project would not add any jobs, the new equipment would increase productivity and make the company’s employees more efficient, Mr. Prance said.
The company plans to start construction “as soon as possible after approvals,” Mr. Prance said, adding that completion of the project should take about 100 days.
North American Tapes would then start planning for another expansion, an 160-foot by 150-foot addition on the north side for a mixing room and warehouse space, Mr. Prance said.
“It depends on affordability and need,” he said.
The company is the largest manufacturer of hockey tape in the world, Mr. Zembiec said.
North American Tapes supplies hockey tape to several National Hockey League teams and other clubs throughout the sport.
Planned for a number of years, the company acquired three acres at the corporate park from developer P.J. Simao in 2019 that was needed to proceed. Mr. Simao had acquired the property through an auction by the state.
The company employs about 48 workers.
Its hockey tape includes the Comp-o-stik product line, used to wrap hockey sticks, and PerforMed for sports-related injuries.
The company also makes athletic tape, training tape and special purpose tape.
Over the years, the company’s manufacturing plant completed a series of other expansions. About four years ago, it also became the first company to take advantage of Jefferson County’s Foreign Trade Zone status.
Getting the Foreign Trade Zone status will save the company money in duty tax payments on material it uses to manufacture the hockey and athletic tape. The company also does not have to pay duties on products made in the United States and exported to Canada and Europe.
The company has been in business since 2003 and began production a year later, Mr. Zembiec said.
