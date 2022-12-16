This holiday season, inflation might be just as much a part of Americans’ celebrations as the gifts and the gatherings.

Almost every facet of celebrating the holidays is pricier this year. Hosting a holiday party? Food costs are jumping at the fastest pace in more than 43 years. Traveling home to loved ones? Plane tickets over the past 12 months have soared by the most on record, causing some consumers to rethink their trips. Even decorations and gift wrap cost about 13% more this year than they did last year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.