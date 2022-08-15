POTSDAM — If you’ve ever been to the Village Diner in Potsdam, you’ve probably salivated at the catalog of homemade pies inscribed on the chalkboard menu. Perhaps you’ve even looked longingly at the glass display showcasing them all, trying to convince yourself you won’t order one. (You will.)
The chalkboard sign says all the desserts are “Homemade by Brenda.” Every Thursday, Brenda L. Paige arrives at 5 a.m. to bake them from scratch.
“I’m usually here by 5 a.m., and I’ll fill the whole pie case out there with 10 to 12 pies,” she said. “That will last us a few days.”
She starts with the berry pies because they’re the most time consuming. Then she’ll do filler pies, like coconut cream or cheesecake.
This week, she’s making apple, raspberry, and bumbleberry pie, which she described as “a whole mixture of berries.”
The fillers will be peanut butter pie, lemon meringue and her famous Toll House pie — a menu mainstay — which is a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie on top of pie crust.
Other constants include apple, raspberry and strawberry rhubarb.
“Every week we have to have those because they’re people’s favorite,” she said. Her favorites are apple and strawberry rhubarb, admitting it’s “hard to choose.”
Just because certain pies stay on the menu doesn’t mean it’s completely static. Ms. Paige’s culinary range and creativity inspires her to invent new pies every week. Last week she made Snickers cheesecake, which looked as good as it sounds.
“I like to do new things, and here they let me do whatever I want,” she said. It’s a license she’s earned as a result of her output.
Without internet at home, she draws inspiration from cooking shows and recipe books. But, like any great chef, she adapts and refines recipes to make them her own.
“I try to look at a recipe and do it the way I want to do it, and I try to come up with things on my own,” she said.
She didn’t care about or know how to bake until later in life. Only after a spontaneous decision to attempt an apple pie one day did she realize her passion and potential, although not immediately.
“I got married and moved to Tupper Lake, and where in Tupper Lake do you work but a restaurant?” she said.
That’s how she got started in cooking — cooking, that is, not baking.
“Well, one day I told my husband that I think I want to tackle an apple pie, so I tried to make a dough and it wrecked me,” she said. “I was beside myself.”
“Where’s the apple pie for dessert?” he asked when he got home from work that day.
“You’re not getting one because I can’t do it, and I’m not doing it again,” she replied.
“You can’t give up,” he told her, “because if you give up you will never do it.”
Those words inspired her to try again, and again, and again, until about the fifth apple pie when she finally got a feel for the dough.
“That was how I got started into baking, it was at home,” she said.
When she moved to Potsdam, she applied for a baking position at the Village Diner, and that’s what she’s been doing ever since.
“After I got the hang of it I was like, ‘Wow, I love it. I really enjoy my job,’” she said.
At the diner, she doesn’t just bake pies. She also makes soups from scratch, as well as English muffin bread, cinnamon rolls, muffins and other breads. Monday through Friday, she works the line from 5 a.m. until close.
“I love the whole job, line cooking and baking,” she said. “I love to create new specials using whatever we have on hand, making different things and trying to do something out of the ordinary.”
“I just love it here, and I’m fortunate to do something I love,” she added.
The Village Diner, 22 Depot St., is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
