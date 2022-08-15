POTSDAM — If you’ve ever been to the Village Diner in Potsdam, you’ve probably salivated at the catalog of homemade pies inscribed on the chalkboard menu. Perhaps you’ve even looked longingly at the glass display showcasing them all, trying to convince yourself you won’t order one. (You will.)

The chalkboard sign says all the desserts are “Homemade by Brenda.” Every Thursday, Brenda L. Paige arrives at 5 a.m. to bake them from scratch.

The woman behind the pies at Potsdam’s Village Diner

The dessert board at the Village Diner in Potsdam features mainstays like apple and strawberry rhubarb pies, as well as special selections. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times
Brenda L. Paige rolls out dough for a pie at the Village Diner, 22 Depot St., Potsdam. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times
Brenda L. Paige’s lemon meringue pie. Mike Gagliardi/Watertown Daily Times
