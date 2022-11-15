Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner returns to hometown to provide local care

Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner.

Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She previously worked for Oswego Hospital between 2006-2008 as a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Department before transitioning to a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner, a position she held until 2012. Since then, she has worked as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center.

