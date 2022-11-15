Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner returns to hometown to provide local care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner.
Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She previously worked for Oswego Hospital between 2006-2008 as a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Department before transitioning to a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner, a position she held until 2012. Since then, she has worked as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center.
Tyrrell earned her master of science from the University of Vermont in 2003 and her bachelor of science in 1997 from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
Tyrrell shares, “Although I enjoyed working in Syracuse for the past 10 years, I am looking forward to returning to Oswego Health for its strong leadership and to provide direct care in my community.”
Tyrrell is now part of the 105 physicians and advanced practice providers employed by Oswego Health and the 272 providers on the Medical Staff representing multiple specialty services across the community.
She will join a team at Oswego Hospital dedicated to providing a consistently high level of care throughout the hospital stay in the recently renovated and modernized Medical-Surgical Unit, which consists of 41 private rooms and four semi-private rooms.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.