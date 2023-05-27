COLLINS LANDING — For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Canadians will be able to visit the north country at the start of the summer tourism season without worrying about any vaccine restrictions.

As of May 12, Canadians coming into the U.S. no longer have to be vaccinated, the first time that all restrictions have been lifted since before the pandemic started in March 2020.

