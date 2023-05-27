COLLINS LANDING — For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Canadians will be able to visit the north country at the start of the summer tourism season without worrying about any vaccine restrictions.
As of May 12, Canadians coming into the U.S. no longer have to be vaccinated, the first time that all restrictions have been lifted since before the pandemic started in March 2020.
It’s good news for the region’s summer tourism industry, which traditionally kicks off Memorial Day weekend, said Corey C. Fram, director of the Thousands Islands International Tourism Council.
But he’s not sure that the north country will get all of those Canadian visitors back.
“The big question: Do we get those numbers back from 2019? I’m not so sure,” he said as hospitality businesses prepare for the weekend.
If Boldt Castle last weekend is any indication of what to expect, the region could enjoy a successful season for people crossing over the border this year.
In its opening weekend, Boldt Castle attracted 253 Canadian visitors, compared to 196 when it opened for the season in 2019, Director Brian K. Salisbury said.
Castle officials use 2019 as a benchmark to look at what to expect, so a nearly 25% increase in Canadian traffic is a good sign, he explained.
Opening weekend brought in a total of 1,443 people to the Alexandria Bay tourism destination, compared to 935 in 2019.
“We’re looking good so far,” Mr. Salisbury said. “Maybe we’re getting back to 2019, but I don’t want to jinx myself."
The castle’s season should be boosted by the return of the Rockport Boat Line that brings visitors from north of the border. It’s the first time that the company’s boats will be making stops at the castle since before the pandemic hit.
The City Cruise Line also will carry Canadians back and forth to the castle. Starting out only operating on weekends, both cruises will have two stops a day in June and the remainder of the season, Mr. Salisbury said.
And north country visitors will be greeted by both private and public investments that will only enhance the summer tourism season, Mr. Fram said.
The folks at Cavallario’s Steak and Seafood just completed a major remodeling project that includes a 100-seat covered outdoor patio with a bar and two fire pits, in addition to facade work and redoing the bar and kitchen area inside.
“We’re ready for a great season, great weather and people coming out,” said George J. Rudde, who owns the Alexandria Bay restaurant with wife Francesca and son Griffin.
Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas, the popular night spot on Public Square, is among new businesses opening this spring.
This season, the owners are expanding into Clayton — on the St. Lawrence River — with renovated space in French Bay Marina and Islander Marina and Lodge.
Spokes also will operate the clubhouse in the city of Watertown’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course.
There are also new owners for some longtime hospitality businesses in the region, Mr. Fram noted.
In Sackets Harbor, businessman and village Mayor Alex M. Morgia recently purchased the quaint Harbor House Inn on General Smith Drive from the Maxon family.
After there was talk it was going to be turned into apartments, Mr. Morgia jumped at the deal to acquire it. He wanted to make sure the village’s only hotel remained a hotel.
The village needs hotel lodging for the village’s tourism industry, he said.
He plans a few small changes this season, but will complete renovating the lobby and other work next year, he said.
“We’re just excited to run it in our first year,” Mr. Morgia said.
Thanks to state funding, several waterfront communities in Northern New York are completing boat launch and other water improvements this year to provide access during periods of high water.
Sackets Harbor, Clayton, Cape Vincent and Alexandria Bay received money through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative program.
In Sackets Harbor, work continues on expanding the boat launch at Market Square Park. The project remains on schedule.
Mr. Morgia hopes that project is completed and can reopen August.
Inflation seems to be the only downside to the regional tourism industry this year, Mr. Fram said.
He has some concerns about the impact that inflation will have this summer for businesses and travelers. It means that people will have less money for discretionary spending to go on trips. And it will cost more to do business for restaurants and other tourism businesses.
The good news: Travelers might forego their more expensive trips, Mr. Fram said. Instead, maybe they decide to visit the north country because it costs less.
