HOUNSFIELD — The town has ordered a local property owner to stop using his Route 3 building as a sports venue until he receives proper site plan approval.
In December 2019, owner Ricky Martin obtained site plan approval to use the building at 17612 Route 3 to store equipment and materials for his construction business.
But a few months later, he sold the business and then started renovating the building.
Two weeks ago, Mr. Martin told the Watertown Daily Times that he was using the building for a youth wrestling club, Grain House Grapplers, that he coaches.
Earlier this week, Hounsfield Town Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin issued a cease and desist order that directed him to stop using the building until he received a new site plan approval.
Mr. Martin stormed out of Tuesday night’s Planning Board meeting after being told that he could not use the building until new site plans are approved.
He insisted that he’s using the building for the same use granted in 2019.
“I don’t know how he could say it’s the same use,” Mrs. Podvin said.
The original site plans did not include approval for public use, just for storage.
The town has been grappling with the situation since it came to light on a Saturday afternoon in early January when dozens of vehicles were parked along both sides of Route 3.
Town officials heard later that a wrestling tournament was held that day.
“That was just out of control,” Planning Board member Les Brooks said, adding that he’s worried a bad accident will happen and that the town would get sued. “I don’t want the town to be responsible out there.”
Mrs. Podvin said she has not been inside to see how the building is being used.
Mr. Martin admitted that the building was full of kids wrestling that day and that it’s been used for practices since then.
The wrestling club is a good activity for kids, he said, noting that his six children have been involved.
He completed all the building renovations himself and the improvements have put the property back on the tax rolls.
He tried to purchase property on both sides of the land he owns but the owners were not interested in selling, Mr. Martin said.
He said he thought that the issue with the town could be resolved.
On Wednesday, Mr. Martin did not return phone calls requesting further on the club and what happened at Tuesday night’s Planning Board meeting.
The size of the 4,700-square-foot building sits on a 1.8-acre site, leaving room for just a small gravel parking lot on one side of the building, Mrs. Podvin said.
The property is zoned agricultural-residential, but determining its usage has also been an issue. Town planners aren’t sure a sports venue can be used on the property and don’t know what other description would fit.
It’s also along the arterial corridor and a scenic highway, so the rules for zoning are more stringent, Mrs. Podvin said.
She hopes that something can be resolved.
“We don’t want to turn away a business,” she said.
She asked the Planning Board to conduct some research and meet in a couple of weeks to discuss the issue further.
For years, the building sat empty before Mr. Martin purchased it. Before that, it housed Akins Archery and then a gun shop.
