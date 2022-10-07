LOWVILLE — There are two things that are especially attractive for construction workers about building a wind project: the super-sized equipment used to build the towering turbines and the allure of the view — and the adrenaline rush — at the top.

Seventeen years ago, Elton E. Quotskyva of Illinois embraced an opportunity to become a member of the Ironworker Union Local 112 after building houses and doing general construction for years — a choice he said changed his life.

How do you build a wind turbine?

Crane cables are attached to the blade about to be lifted to the top of a Vestas V105 turbine and attached to the waiting hub and nacelle during the construction of the Number Three Wind Project in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
How do you build a wind turbine?

The remote control powered clamp that held the Vestas V150 blade in place as a massive crane lifted it to its point of connection to the rest of the turbine is eased away after a Barnhart Crane and Rigging “top out” crew member secured the blade in place. The turbine is part of Invenergy’s Number Three Wind project. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
How do you build a wind turbine?

Tower climbers Shawn P. McGovern, left, and Bo D. Adams check the bolts they will use to secure the rotor of the final GE turbine constructed as part of the Number Three Wind Farm in Lowville. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
How do you build a wind turbine?

The Shawn P. McGovern and his crew stand on the nacelle of the final GE turbine to be constructed, waiting to attach the rotor which consists of the hub and blades flown to them by crane at the Number 3 Wind Farm in Lowville. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
How do you build a wind turbine?

Crane cables are attached to the blade about to be lifted to the top of a Vestas V105 turbine and attached to the waiting hub and nacelle during the construction of the Number Three Wind Project in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
How do you build a wind turbine?

Barnhart Crane and Rigging Construction Manager Elton E. Quotskuyva was trapped by the Tug Hill winter last year when the crane being used on Roaring Brook Wind in Martinsburg froze up and took three months to thaw. On Invenergy
How do you build a wind turbine?

The large orange boxes on the back of the 3-million pound crane used by Barnhart Crane and Rigging to construct the turbines of the Number Three Wind Farm in the towns of Lowville and Harrisburg are counterweights to keep the massive crane from toppling over when the boom is extended. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.