Huhtamaki recognized by Oswego Health with 2022 Community Partner Award

OSWEGO - The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the Third Annual Oswego Health Foundation Gala held on Nov. 12, for their dedication to Oswego Health during the COVID pandemic and beyond.
Oswego Health has also been fortunate to have Huhtamaki’s support since 2015 at both the Annual Oswego Health Foundation golf tournament and the For Your Health 5K and Wellness event. In 2018 Huhtamaki won the 5K Company Competition Award for having 26 of their employees participate in the 5K event. Most recently Huhtamaki created the Pay it Forward Campaign to lift the spirits and morale of frontline employees during the height of COVID. This campaign was based on an employee’s desire to reach out to support essential healthcare workers at Oswego Health to keep them safe and show appreciation for their work. Leadership at Huhtamaki agreed to match employees’ gifts. In total with the corporate match, Huhtamaki donated $4,745 to Oswego Health. In addition, Huhtamaki employees volunteered their time to pack 250 sweet treats and gifts into specially created Huhtamaki packaging for delivery to various departments throughout Oswego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.