Hungary, Poland block farm imports from Ukraine as accord falters

With 70% of its land arable, Ukraine is an agricultural power, among the world’s largest producers of sunflower oil, corn, wheat, barley, canola oil and soybeans. Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine had agreed to help get grain out of Ukraine and on to global markets after the Russian invasion blocked exports last year. That stance has been shifting as part of the supply is piling up in eastern Europe, triggering protests by Polish farmers this month. Dreamstime/TNS

Hungary joined Poland in announcing a halt in Ukrainian agricultural imports, saying that duty-free imports from its neighbor in the face of Russia’s invasion are putting Hungarian farmers at risk.

The suspension will be in effect until June 30 “in the absence of substantive EU measures,” the Agriculture Ministry in Budapest said in a statement. Poland halted imports of grain and some other food products from Ukraine to avert a “crisis of agriculture,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the governing Law and Justice party, said earlier Saturday.

