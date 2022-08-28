Hurlbut promoted to assistant VP, commercial lines at ESA Insurance

Stacy Hurlbut

FULTON - Stacy Hurlbut was promoted from commercial lines manager to assistant vice president, commercial lines at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), it was announced by Eryl Christiansen, ESA president and CEO.

“Stacy’s diligence and the excellent relationships that she’s built serving our commercial lines clients make her an exemplary employee and we are delighted to announce her promotion,” Christiansen said.

