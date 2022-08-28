FULTON - Stacy Hurlbut was promoted from commercial lines manager to assistant vice president, commercial lines at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), it was announced by Eryl Christiansen, ESA president and CEO.
“Stacy’s diligence and the excellent relationships that she’s built serving our commercial lines clients make her an exemplary employee and we are delighted to announce her promotion,” Christiansen said.
Hurlbut has worked in the insurance industry since 1998 and joined ESA in 2000, where she worked part-time while she attended SUNY Oswego to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. Since then, in addition to being in ESA’s Public Entity Unit and she holds the Accredited Customer Service Representative (ACSR), designation. She and her husband, Garin, reside in North Bay.
“Eastern Shore Associates was founded in 1986 when a group of three smaller independent agencies decided to pool their resources to better serve their customers,” Christiansen said. “The focus was to build ‘big agency’ capabilities while maintaining the ‘small agency’ approach to conducting business by helping their neighbors.
“We are a client-focused agency that is recognized as a trusted insurance advisor in our communities. We value long-lasting relationships with our clients, built on a commitment to excellence, continual improvement, and a high standard of customer service.”
