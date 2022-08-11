OGDENSBURG — Wimpy’s Inn, an iconic Ogdensburg eatery known for its signature sauce, has once again set up shop near the spot used for cooking burgers and fries in the 1930s.

Wimpy’s Inn was originally opened on Ford Street in 1931 by Ed Peterson. In 1948, the business was sold to the grandfather of its current co-owner — Julia L. Henry — who ran the business for more than 50 years before selling it to his daughter in the early 2000s.

