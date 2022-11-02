MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board approved giving the village of Massena $25,100 for the village to acquire the former Massena School of Business, 22 Main St.
The village wants to use some of its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to rehabilitate the dilapidated downtown building.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, from the consultant team for Massena’s DRI program, M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, Clifton Park, said the goal is to preserve the facade “maybe minus some of the plywood in the windows.”
“That’s the thought, that the historic facade is intended to be preserved and maintained so it can maintain that feel of a complete block as you are on Main Street, but open up into that courtyard area,” Ms. Hakes said. “The project includes demolition of all but the facade so that the facade can be stabilized, and then the courtyard will be created as a result of that, allowing for that connection from the street over to the river into the public parking area.”
The village paid $25,100 for the property from an online St. Lawrence County tax auction, and the IDA board action reimburses the village from St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency funds.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said the village has to get site control of the building before it’s eligible for DRI funding, which the $25,100 accomplishes. The village has yet to gain state approval for the use of its DRI funds. Ms. Chatland expects to hear back by year’s end.
The IDA is sponsoring the village seeking $1.9 million to pay for the entire project.
The facade would be a “transitional space” from Main Street to the riverwalk, Patrick J. Kelly, co-chair of the DRI Local Planning Committee and CEO of the county IDA, said in late October.
“So, the intent is to preserve the facade, whether it will be a larger archway with some kind of a larger pass-through area or whether it will be exactly what’s there, only with a doorway, that remains to be seen,” Mr. Kelly said.
