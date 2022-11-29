CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday approved $196,728 in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to 14 local businesses, two airports and SUNY Canton’s CREST Center. The IDA also authorized $150,000 in loans to three other businesses, including a new child care center in Brasher Falls.

The IDA’s Local Development Corp. board, which has the same members as the IDA board, voted in favor of loaning up to $50,000 each to three businesses.

