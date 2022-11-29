CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday approved $196,728 in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to 14 local businesses, two airports and SUNY Canton’s CREST Center. The IDA also authorized $150,000 in loans to three other businesses, including a new child care center in Brasher Falls.
The IDA’s Local Development Corp. board, which has the same members as the IDA board, voted in favor of loaning up to $50,000 each to three businesses.
McLincoln Enterprises LLC, doing business as Tri-Town Kids, will use its loan to open a child care facility at 317 Munson Road in Brasher Falls. $30,000 of that will come from the town of Brasher’s Microenterprise Revolving Loan Fund, which the IDA administers for the town. The remaining $20,000 comes from the LDC’s Microenterprise Revolving Loan Fund. The company, as a condition of the loan, is agreeing to create at least eight full-time equivalent jobs.
G.R. Brozzo Inc., Gouverneur, will use the loan for “equipment and working capital” for a pallet manufacturing facility, said Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the Industrial Development Agency.
The LDC’s resolution says the company has agreed to retain four full-time equivalent jobs and create one within the next three years, with a minimum fund requirement at $15,000 per job.
St. Lawrence Suds/Bent Beam Brewing Company will use their money as a “bridge loan that will help them move the project forward in the winter,” Mr. Kelly said. The company is opening a brewery in the former Furniture Barn in Canton.
“This will enable them to do some work this winter inside,” Mr. Kelly said.
The CREST Center at SUNY Canton is getting $24,500 for a commercial driver’s license-A training program, serving five participants.
Massena International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport will each receive $25,000 for marketing and advertising their respective Essential Air Service carriers.
Northern Physical Therapy, Ogdensburg, will get $50,000 to install a combined air conditioning/ventilation system in areas of the facility not served by existing air conditioning/LifeBreath systems.
They will also replace existing carpeting with antimicrobial carpet squares “to minimize pollutants and allergens,” Mr. Kelly said.
Fabulous Finds in Massena was awarded $24,553 to replace its heating system with an energy-efficient heat pump system, which will also filter the air and improve air quality, Mr. Kelly said.
The Morristown Gateway Museum is getting $12,675 to install an HVAC system that will allow year-round operation, a mini-split heat pump/cooling unit for the building’s first floor, Mr. Kelly said.
The IDA approved grants of $5,000 each to J&J Appliance Services in Winthrop, North Country Showcase in Massena and Railroad Productions Co. in Canton.
The IDA awarded $2,500 each to Maple Ridge Kennels in Canton, Potsdam Consumer Cooperative Inc., Simplicity Clothing in Massena, Strandz Salon in Gouverneur, BB Rey LLC in Gouverneur, Forevermore Studio in Massena, Ellen Mills Rentals in Lisbon and Foster the Plant Cafe in Potsdam.
The grants come from funds the IDA created with American Rescue Plan money for which local businesses had to apply and meet criteria. More information about the funds and their respective requirements are on the IDA website at slcida.com/arpa.
