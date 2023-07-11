IDA inks deal for Massena project

The former Massena School of Business, 22 Main St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board approved a memorandum of agreement with the Massena village board outlining both entities’ roles in a downtown rehabilitation project.

The village received $10 million through the 2021 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. The IDA is working with the village on a $1.9 million DRI project to renovate part of the former Massena School of Business at 22 Main St. and connect it to the Main Street corridor and downtown riverwalk trail. The facade will be stabilized and rehabilitated so downtown can keep some of its historical look.

