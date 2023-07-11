CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board approved a memorandum of agreement with the Massena village board outlining both entities’ roles in a downtown rehabilitation project.
The village received $10 million through the 2021 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. The IDA is working with the village on a $1.9 million DRI project to renovate part of the former Massena School of Business at 22 Main St. and connect it to the Main Street corridor and downtown riverwalk trail. The facade will be stabilized and rehabilitated so downtown can keep some of its historical look.
“Our goal is to demolish the parts of the building no longer viable to remain, which is everything, excluding the facade,” IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said. “That building is in rough shape. Where we see our opportunity is helping the community, helping the DRI process.”
The agreement says the IDA will provide bridge financing, sign grant agreements and submit regular reports to Empire State Development, which helps administer the DRI program. It also says any expenditures or work on the project over $1.9 million won’t come from the IDA.
The village’s role is to go through legal formalities to get IDA site access and control for the demolition and rehab work. Village representatives will be responsible for giving the IDA feedback on designs and finishes. It also says the village cannot sell the former school of business for at least five years after the project completion date, or they will pay back the IDA and the state.
In other news, six local businesses are getting a total of $43,766 in American Rescue Plan Act funding through the IDA’s seventh round of ARPA awards.
Northern Sons Construction in Colton will get $22,200 for new insulation and dust collection.
The Edwards Opera House is receiving $13,418 for new fans and an exhaust system.
Dave’s All Season Care in Norwood and Anchorspace in Potsdam are getting $2,500 each through the IDA’s ARPA-funded small business/nonprofit assistance program.
Foster the Plant Cafe in Potsdam will receive $2,000 to hire a new worker.
Patrick Breen in Massena is getting $1,148 for asbestos, OSHA and hazmat training.
The IDA still has $1,330,000 in ARPA funds to allocate by 2024. To apply, contact the IDA through a form on slcida.com, call 315-379-9806 (TDD: 711) or email info@slcida.com.
In a separate resolution, the IDA board on June 27 appointed Brian W. Staples as board chair, Lynn Blevins as vice chair and Ernest J. LaBaff as secretary.
