CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency has signed a letter of intent with a property developer to sell about two acres in the Gouverneur Industrial Park on Factory Street.
The IDA’s Local Development Corp. board also approved $201,500 in loans to companies in Potsdam and DeKalb Junction.
IDA Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Kelly said Construction, Design and Management is proposing to build a facility on the two acres to lease to a mental health agency.
“We’ve had discussions with the village town, mayor … the consensus we’ve seen is they believe the services are valuable and needed,” Mr. Kelly told the board.
He added that if the land is sold, the park would still have 14 acres for other businesses, including about eight acres for “heavy industrial use.”
In other news, the LDC board approved a $195,000 loan to Potsdam Specialty Paper.
Mr. Kelly said the company wants to use the cash to buy a new quality control system that will “trim waste and operate more efficiently.”
The debt would be rolled together with another $140,000 loan the company is in the process of paying off. He noted that Potsdam Specialty Paper recently completed paying back another $400,000 loan.
“The repayment history has been stellar,” Mr. Kelly said. “They would agree to retain 76 full-time workers.”
In a separate action, the IDA board approved loaning $6,500 to Eschelman’s Home and Lawn Services in DeKalb Junction to buy new equipment.
