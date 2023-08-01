LOWVILLE — When her ideas flow the best, Cheyenne Steria said they usually start with one thing that catches her attention, followed by many others — some of which are closely related and others that have a loose connection — until they start to form a bigger picture. This time, it was one old brick building that started her thinking.
“This is kind of a passion project of mine. For years I’ve been looking at the big brick building on Trinity (Avenue) owned by VPJ properties,” said Steria, the financial director for the economic development administration in Lewis County, Naturally Lewis. “I’ve been down there a lot getting (another project in the area) turned around, looking at it.”
Changes of location for nearby businesses have had her noticing other buildings that are either already empty or will be in the not-so-distant future — the old food pantry building and another the organization owns; a vacant lot; a house in the process of being condemned and torn down by the county; a dominant business that will be moving to a new industrial park in the works through her organization. And that’s all on one side of the road.
“There’s a lot of potential there to go in a really good direction or a really bad direction … In my opinion there’s huge potential for it to be revitalized given some vision,” Steria said.
She described someone who wants to start growing mushrooms and another hydroponic grower of small greens, often referred to as “micro-greens,” and how she envisions these types of artisan operations on the ground level of her favorite brick building, or maybe in one of the others with studio or one-bedroom apartments on the upper stories.
“I just conglomerate all of these thoughts and say, OK. We have to do something with this,” she said. “So that’s what we’re doing. We’re getting the community together to say, ‘Hey neighbors and commercial owners in this area, we have some opportunity so what do you want this to look like? What’s the quorum on this?’ And we as economic developers can drive it forward.”
In partnership with the Lewis County Planning Department and the village board, the “revisioning” process for Forest Avenue between Shady and Trinity avenues along with some locations on the two end avenues began with a community meeting held last week to bring in more ideas from nearby residents and business owners.
“The idea is that we’d have this community session to get their thoughts and vision for the area and then we move forward to put it all together in actual plans the village can use to change their zoning laws or add definition to allow the things that need to be allowed,” Steria said. “We plan on keeping all the neighbors and involved parties in the loop (throughout the process.)”
The community meeting was hosted by village Trustee Timothy Widrick at his bed-and-breakfast, The Judge’s Quarters on South State Street.
Widrick and Steria said some residents came to the meeting “with guns blazing” but ended up contributing to the discussions and seemed to leave, in the words of Steria, “recognizing that we’re listening and happy to have contradictory voices.”
Widrick said that while he believes the project is a bit “premature” based on when some buildings will be left vacant, he supports the idea of creating “a little focal point in the village” beyond the main downtown area.
Among the ideas discussed at the meeting: walking and bicycle trails on the nearby rail corridor — which is part of the county’s purchase for a Rails to Trails project — and on a large nearby lot that had previously been targeted for a community and sports center; a space for a day care facility; another brewery; myriad housing options for various buildings; and, to make Forest more walkable between Trinity and Shady, to pull out the black top and pave it with bricks with no car traffic allowed and parking on either end.
Steria said funding for the project will depend on what is needed for the final plan, but is likely to include a mix of private sources and public grants.
