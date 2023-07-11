WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned food distributor started in Watertown in 1977, has been sold to one of the largest foodservice distributors in the country.
US Foods Holding Corp. announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Renzi Foodservice, a broadline distributor.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition enables US Foods to further expand its reach into central and upstate New York where the company does not have a distribution center.
In May, the two companies announced they were working on the deal.
Doing business on the New York Stock Exchange as USFD, US Foods is one of America’s leading foodservice distributors, partnering with about 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.
