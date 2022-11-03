SYRACUSE — Online auctioneer eBay Inc. on Monday completed its $295 million purchase of TCGplayer, a Syracuse company that operates one of the largest online markets for trading card games.

“By joining forces with TCGplayer, eBay has even more ways to connect brick-and-mortar hobbyists and sellers with passionate collectors around the world,” said Dawn Block, vice president of collectibles at eBay. “Our two companies share similar values and a deep commitment to the collectibles community, and together we will continue delivering best-in-class experiences for our customers.”

