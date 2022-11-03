SYRACUSE — Online auctioneer eBay Inc. on Monday completed its $295 million purchase of TCGplayer, a Syracuse company that operates one of the largest online markets for trading card games.
“By joining forces with TCGplayer, eBay has even more ways to connect brick-and-mortar hobbyists and sellers with passionate collectors around the world,” said Dawn Block, vice president of collectibles at eBay. “Our two companies share similar values and a deep commitment to the collectibles community, and together we will continue delivering best-in-class experiences for our customers.”
The companies said TCGplayer will continue to operate autonomously, providing an online marketplace for people and comic book stores to buy and sell cards for games such as Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering. EBay announced in August that it had agreed to purchase TCGplayer, which has headquarters in downtown Syracuse.
TCGplayer employs more than 600 people and has made itself into a sort of eBay of the trading card market. It serves millions of hobbyist buyers and tens of thousands of online sellers and brick-and-mortar retailers, many of them comic book stores. The company emerged in 2008 from a web design company that Chedy Hampson, a 1992 Corcoran High School graduate, and Ray Moore, of Baldwinsville, started in 1998.
“I look forward to working with eBay to improve the collecting experience online and in everyone’s favorite local hobby store,” Hampson, CEO of TCGplayer, said in a statement. “We will benefit from eBay’s decades of industry experience, coupled with powerful technology solutions, a shared vision, common core values, and a deep commitment to the collectibles community.
