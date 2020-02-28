AUBURN — Imagine 65,000 crows — or more than four times the number now in Watertown — roosting during the winter in a similar-sized city.
But in the Cayuga County city of Auburn, officials decided long ago that they weren’t ever going to be successful in getting rid of the crow population of 65,000 birds, or two birds for every resident in the city of about 27,000 people.
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill thinks the crows are there to stay. They’re a fact of life, he says.
“We have to live with them,” he said.
It’s not like Auburn hasn’t tried to do something about the pesky birds.
Over the years, Auburn Department of Public Works crews have used a variety of pyrotechnics, lasers and other loud noises to try to move the roost of crows out of downtown.
These methods have been without much success, said Mike Talbot, Auburn’s public works superintendent.
“We go out when we’re not plowing,” Mr. Talbot said.
It’s a plight that residents here in Watertown are familiar with — the city resorted to shooting and killing 18 crows last week after other hazing efforts weren’t working this winter. It yielded only short-term results and the crows returned to downtown three nights later.
This season, the city’s crow consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, sent out biologists about eight times to Watertown to try to get rid of the pesky birds. The roost have been hanging around the Flower Memorial Library, the Jefferson County Historical Society museum and other buildings near northern Washington Street.
Although Auburn takes a sporadic approach to crow hazing, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith promised his city will take a tough stance in its battle to get rid of them.
“We’re going to be proactive and not give in to the crows,” he said.
While Loomacres determined there are between 10,000 and 15,000 crows in Watertown this winter, Mr. Talbot said Auburn hasn’t done any accurate crow counts in years. However, he doesn’t think that the numbers are anywhere near the 65,000 to 70,000 crows that were found 20 years ago.
Back then, Auburn got some notoriety because of the large roost that invaded the city. National Geographic even made a documentary about Auburn’s crows.
In the early years, Auburn retained the United States Department of Agriculture to handle the hazing efforts, which didn’t seem to work. The city Department of Public Works took on the task to save money, Mr. Talbot said.
In those days, there were big squabbles about what should be done with them. Hunters started organizing crow hunts outside of the city that resulted in shooting and killing hundreds of the birds during the four years they were held.
The crow hunts, however, were met by protests from an animal rights group.
Crow supporters contended the large roost of birds gave the city a unique character. As Mr. Talbot sees it, crows are a part of the ecosystem.
He heard that Watertown recently used lethal means in its hazing efforts. He was surprised that “people didn’t get mad about it.”
Like Watertown, Auburn gets complaints — mostly from downtown business owners — about the large amount of crow droppings that end up on sidewalks, cars and seemingly everywhere.
“I’ve always said if crows wore diapers, nobody would care,” he said.
He also joked that crows almost seem to become vengeful in the way they leave their messy marks in the community. There are lot of similarities with the crow roosts in the two cities. The crows first start to congregate in November and mysteriously disappear in early March. Both cities have rivers that run through them, where it’s warmer at night than in the fields where they eat during the day.
Both downtowns offer ambient light that provides protection from predators.
Loomacres biologists try to move the roosts out of Watertown’s downtown to areas that won’t impact neighborhoods. The Auburn DPW crew tries to move the roost away from downtown and to the county landfill.
“There’s really nothing you can do,” Mayor Quill said. “They’re not going anywhere.”
Mr. Talbot agrees.
“They’re very intelligent,” he said, adding that they adapt to the hazing and get used to the various methods.
It would take loud hazing by the entire city to rid Auburn of the roost, he said.
“If the 27,000 people in Auburn crashed pots and pans, I think it would work,’ he said.
Without that kind of effort, the crows will remain in Auburn, he predicted.
