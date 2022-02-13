LOUISVILLE — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has conditionally approved plans for the In-Law Brewing Company to move from its County Route 14 location to the former state Department of Environmental Conservation building, a 1-acre lot on Louisville Road near Route 37, what was once the Louisville Elementary School.
“If this sounds familiar, we did look at In-Law Brewery a couple of years ago when they were originally planning to move on out to State Highway 37. The project did not proceed, and now they’re back again with a different location and looking to increase their operation,” St. Lawrence County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told Planning Board members Thursday night.
He said the plan is to have on-site brewing, as well as a tap room and outdoor beer garden area. The company is also proposing an outdoor cooler, as well as a stockade-type fence with exterior lighting along the property line. A residence is located nearby, and Mr. Pfotenhauer said the establishment can’t be closer than 200 feet to the adjoining residential district.
“Building to building is 140 feet, so that’s a consideration,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
He said an area variance from the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals might be necessary to address that situation.
He said parking is also a concern for the location. The current location has some additional parking adjacent to the existing site and also parking along the highway.
“Probably the biggest county-wide impact here is the limited parking on the site,” he said. “That’s a safety concern that the staff has and a concern that we fear may present itself on this site as well because of the successful nature of this business. It’s something that should be considered as a special use permit. Regardless if it’s a special use permit or not, parking needs to be addressed on this project.”
He said Planning Department staff recommend approval of the plan with some conditions, including the submission of a parking plan that shows the number and location of spaces and addresses sufficient parking.
“Tell us where your parties can go. Show us how it’s going to get configured on your lawn. Let’s see exactly how much parking you’re going to have. Then let’s work out some overflow parking because we know how successful you are,” he said. “You’re a successful business, but let’s not park cars on a county highway. It’s just not safe for anybody.”
Mr. Pfotenhauer said the department’s understanding is that an agreement is in the works to allow parking across the road where equipment for the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path project has been stored. That area is now clear.
“There’s lot of room for overflow parking. That would be, in the staff’s opinion, OK. The reason why I say OK is because you’re still crossing the county highway. A better configuration might be if you could work out an agreement with a neighbor here,” he said, pointing out that one area is a vacant lot and an access road to a cell tower. “Look at a possibility of working out a parking arrangement here. That way you’re not crossing a major road.”
A portion of the lighting plan is also a concern.
“Lighting is planned and not directed towards the road or any neighbors. That’s what we want to hear. Staff still has concerns with the next set of questions about the necessity of this amount of lighting and the proximity to the residential parcel next door,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
The Planning Department wants In-Law Brewing to take another look at its lighting plan, including lighting near the residence that is 140 feet away.
“Staff would really have them take a hard look at that. Do they need that much lighting there, and staff feel that lighting could be removed from the fencing on the southerly lot line. There’s plenty of other lighting on the building. Those would be to ensure there wasn’t a conflict with the residents next door,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
Although not on the original set of conditions, board member Kim G. Bisonette suggested that the plan address restrooms.
“Excellent point. We’ll make that point. That’s something you need to consider,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
