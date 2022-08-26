WATERTOWN — There’s quite a buzz going on at the Salmon Run Mall these days.
Indoor play park Billy Beez, which offers foam ball blasters in a ballistics arena, trampolines, sports courts, an arcade and more, will open this fall.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 8:45 pm
WATERTOWN — There’s quite a buzz going on at the Salmon Run Mall these days.
Indoor play park Billy Beez, which offers foam ball blasters in a ballistics arena, trampolines, sports courts, an arcade and more, will open this fall.
In February 2020, mall officials announced that Billy Beez was all set to open but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and those plans were delayed until now.
Construction has begun on the children’s indoor play area, the mall’s marketing director Karla Noftsier said Thursday.
“It’ll be great,” she said. “I’m excited.”
An exact opening date will be announced in the coming weeks after Ms. Noftsier talks to Billy Beez corporate offices about its plans. She’ll also find out how many people will work there and hours of operation.
The children’s indoor park will be located across from Escape the Mystery Room in the center court of the mall.
Potential employees should look for a hiring event. The mall is also holding a fall job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11.
The Salmon Run Mall park will be the 14th in the Syracuse chain. The Billy Beez at Destiny USA in Syracuse is the closest location to Watertown.
Billy Beez is available for birthday parties, group events, community fundraisers and other events.
In the next several days, a restaurant offering ax-throwing will open in the former Foot Locker location, also in the mall’s center court.
According to its website, Kiss My Axe will feature “ax-throwing, beer, wine, food and fun.” Historically an event in lumberjack competitions, it’s similar to dart throwing.
In other mall news, the mall’s Verizon store closed a few months ago to combine with an existing one across the street in Towne Center, where the Target store is located.
A few other spaces in the mall are boarded up, but Ms. Noftsier said other stores will fill some of those vacant spots.
Construction has started behind the wooden barriers. The mall is not ready to make an announcement on the new businesses, she said.
