Indoor children’s park Billy Beez opening soon in Salmon Run Mall

An advertisement for the soon-to-open Billy Beez was up Thursday afternoon at the Salmon Run Mall. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — There’s quite a buzz going on at the Salmon Run Mall these days.

Indoor play park Billy Beez, which offers foam ball blasters in a ballistics arena, trampolines, sports courts, an arcade and more, will open this fall.

