WATERTOWN — Indoor play park Billy Beez, which offers foam ball blasters in a ballistics arena, trampolines, sports courts, an arcade and more will open in the Salmon Run Mall this summer.
Mall Marketing Manager Karla Woods on Monday wrote in an email that Billy Beez will occupy a section of the former Sears storefront. National arts-and-crafts retailer Hobby Lobby will occupy the rest of the Sears space and open in spring 2020.
Billy Beez operates 14 locations. The company previously created a Facebook profile for Watertown to gauge consumer interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.