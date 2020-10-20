WATERTOWN — Work is finally underway on relocating a rail spur that was built 20 years ago, but never used, and which will now help two companies grow in the city’s industrial development park.
Moving the rail spur in the City Center Industrial Park on South Bellew Avenue is tied to major expansion plans for Renzi Food Service and with improving current operations for Roth Industries.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, has been working on the complicated project for nearly two years to transfer land between the city, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and Renzi.
Michael A. Lumbis said moving the spur could lead to more jobs in the industrial park.
“It’s important for Renzi and Roth,” he said.
The rail spur, which will run parallel to Rail Drive, will benefit both companies in the sprawling industrial center. Site work began this week. It’s expected to be completed before the onset of winter.
Relocating the rail line will help Renzi move forward with a five-year expansion plan that has been stalled because its food distribution center is landlocked, while it will allow for easier access for shipments into the manufacturing plant at Roth Industries.
Moving the rail spur just 200 feet to the north will free up about four acres for Renzi’s expansion, Mr. Lumbis said.
Watertown Trust attorney Joseph Russell told the board Tuesday the final details of the complicated deal were still being worked out to transfer property for the project.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Mr. Rutherford said, adding it involved three property owners, mortgages, liens that had to be lifted and other legal work.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project. The pandemic also is causing Roth to push off its expansion until the spring, partly because local company officials and corporate representatives in Germany have been unable to travel back and forth to plan for the company’s project, Mr. Rutherford said.
The project will create a second entrance into the Renzi property for its truck fleet and its 300-plus employees. When it’s ready to proceed with its expansion, the project will make it easier for Roth to get rosin from the rail spur to its mold-blowing equipment instead of trucking it into its plant.
About four years ago, Roth completed a nearly $6 million project to install mold-blower equipment that allows the company to expand its plastics manufacturing. That project retained 24 jobs.
A billion-dollar company headquartered in Germany, the local plant manufactures double-walled plastic oil storage tanks, construction barriers and monitoring controls for radiant heaters.
Roth, a family-owned business established in Germany more than 60 years ago, has 1,100 employees and locations in more than 40 countries. Roth entered the North American market in 1997 and then moved to Watertown from Rhode Island about 15 years ago, partly because of its proximity to Canada.
Renzi — one of the largest broadline food distribution companies in upstate New York — has a 100,000-square-foot facility on its 21-acre site at 901 Rail Drive in the industrial park.
In other business, the Watertown Trust board approved a $120,000 loan to help Washington Street Manor LLC finance the purchase of a building at 101-105 Public Square.
The limited liability company is owned by local real estate developer Jake Johnson and two partners, Benjamin and Matthew Waldroff. They also have obtained a $420,000 bank loan and will use $60,000 in their equity to acquire the building, which includes seven upper-floor apartments and a storefront.
They are purchasing the building from Brent Lewis, who once operated a Rent-a-Zone store in the building’s storefront.
A bridal boutique now occupies the space. The Square Lion antique shop also was housed there until it closed about two years ago.
The buyers and Mr. Lewis must still work out some details regarding who will pay $70,000 back in a Community Block Development Grant loan and grant that Mr. Lewis had with the city.
In recent years, Mr. Johnson has become a major player in the local real estate market, acquiring about 40 properties.
