WATERTOWN — The 31st annual NNY Bridal Showcase, presented by Intrepid Broadcasting Inc. and the Mead Family, will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
Newly engaged couples from northern and Central New York will be able to meet with more than 50 north country wedding businesses at the mall on Sunday.
As of Wednesday, over 125 northern and central New York couples have RSVP’d and more are expected to show up.
The couples will be able to browse venues, sample catering options, watch a wedding-themed fashion show, taste-test wine and cakes, and they could win thousands in prizes from local vendors. Some of the prizes include a ½ carat diamond wedding band from Kimberly Scott Creations, overnight accommodations to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, a 5k photography package from Valarie Visser Studios, and thousands in additional gift certificates to local wedding businesses.
The event is free and couples who would like to be eligible for several prize packages can register free online by visiting tunes925.com.
