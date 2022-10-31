Investing in the candidate experience

OSWEGO - Based on candidate experience statistics, 75% of professionals currently working in their companies were influenced to accept the job offer because of the positive candidate experience they had throughout the application process. (Echevarria, 2020). As the third largest employer in the county with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare and has recently created a brand-new position within the health system to oversee talent acquisition.
Experienced human resource specialist, Renee Dawalga joined Oswego Health as the talent acquisition manager. Dawalga will be responsible for providing a superior candidate experience throughout the full lifecycle recruiting process. In addition, she will provide proactive support to hiring managers and creatively source and attract qualified candidates for all roles using strategic recruiting methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.