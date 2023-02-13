WATERTOWN — Business was blooming and booming at Gray’s Flower Shop Monday morning as workers prepared for today — Valentine’s Day — its busiest date of the year.
Four delivery trucks from Gray’s were scheduled to be on the road today, with about six delivery people. Floral manager Jennifer S. Dalrymple is part of the team scheduling it all at Gray’s, which also has a shop in Carthage. Valentine’s Day, she said, brings unique challenges.
“It’s a little bit different on Valentine’s Day, because everyone wants it on Valentine’s Day,” she said of the flowers and related products that people have been ordering for their sweethearts. “Whereas Christmas, is kind of a two-week period, Mother’s Day is kind of all week. It doesn’t have to be delivered on Sunday because mom probably isn’t going to be home on Sunday anyway.”
Mrs. Dalrymple estimated that about 150 deliveries from the Watertown shop would go out today.
Some trucks, especially the fuller ones in the city, Mrs. Dalrymple said, will be staffed with “jumpers” in addition to drivers.
“Some can just pull up to a business, and someone can just jump out and deliver it inside real quick while still parked,” she said.
And when it comes to Valentine’s Day — the business of being seen getting flowers, especially roses, is definitely meant to be someone else’s business.
“Everyone kind of wants it sent to work, so people can see someone getting flowers on Valentine’s Day — that they have a loved one sending them something,” Mrs. Dalrymple said.
Which begs the question: As a floral manager, does Mrs. Dalrymple ever receive flowers on Valentine’s Day, or any other day, as a gift at work?
“My husband (Scott) has sent me numerous times flowers here, and has called without me knowing it,” Mrs. Dalrymple said. “I come back to my work area and there’s an arrangement. I go, “Who is this for? Who put it here?’ And it has my name on it.”
