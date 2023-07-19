WATERTOWN — Local developer Jake Johnson will be purchasing the Ives Hill Country Club on Flower Avenue West in the city from P.J. Simao, Johnson confirmed Wednesday.
Johnson would not comment on the terms of the deal.
Simao also confirmed the pending sale, but deferred any additional comments to Johnson.
Johnson said the main aspect that interested him was how much the country club means to the city.
People have approached him saying they wish the country club was open, he said.
He began having an interest in the club in the past couple of months.
The closing for the property will be on or about Aug. 15. Johnson said as soon as he closes on the deal, he’s going to spend the rest of the season with the course under construction on the turf and grounds side. He’s anticipating work on the course will be from about Aug. 15 until the first frost.
“For those first two to three months I’ll spend a lot of time on the course and getting it ready for the spring,” he said.
New additions Johnson is planning include two different locations for tee boxes at each hole so that nine holes can play like 18 holes; enhancing the driving range with distance measures and flags; upgrading the chipping and putting practice area; tree work; and making sure bunkers are where they need to be.
Johnson said he will “really hone in on getting this inner nine holes back to perfect.”
The course will continue to be operated as a nine-hole course as part of the city’s deal to acquire the Thompson Park Golf Course.
Simao received $850,000 from developer Michael E. Lundy to add a deed restriction at Ives Hill to permanently reduce the golf course to nine holes as part of an overall $3.4 million deal for the city to purchase Lundy’s Watertown Golf Club, now operating as the Thompson Park Golf Course, the city’s sole 18-hole course.
As for the Ives Hill clubhouse, no construction is needed, Johnson said. He said he might modernize it a bit, including potentially an outdoor patio.
The plan is also for the clubhouse to be open year-round.
“I’d like to see it open, in a perfect world, in October probably,” he said.
Johnson said he has golfed in the past with his grandfather in Rochester when he was younger. He even caddied for his cousin in the 1990s on the very same golf course that he will now own.
“I haven’t golfed in about 10 years, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the course,” he said.
Johnson will acquire just under 60 acres from Simao while Simao will continue to own acreage farther out Ives Street where the course’s back nine was previously.
The course on Flower Avenue West opened in 1897. In 1985, its owner, Ives Hill Land Corp., sold 4 acres to allow the construction of townhomes off Ives Street. The corporation sold the club in 2004 for $800,000 to David Dawson, Afton. Dawson and his son, Craig D. Dawson, who managed the club, struggled to retain members. Less than two years after buying it, the Dawsons put the club up for sale.
Simao’s real estate company, Prime LLC, acquired the course in 2007 for $965,000 and the clubhouse underwent extensive renovations.
The club has not operated since 2019, shut down during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and then kept closed by Simao as he battled with the city over what he said was a highly favorable lease between the city and the Watertown Golf Club, an agreement he claimed placed his course at an unfair competitive disadvantage with the course in Thompson Park.
The name will continue to be Ives Hill Country Club after Johnson takes over, and he will run the day-to-day operations of the course.
Johnson will also be the sole owner of the club.
