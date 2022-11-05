MASSENA — Java’s Veterinary Center will be reopening Thursday at a new location after a fire destroyed the Route 56 building last week.
Nine fire departments responded to the blaze at about 3 a.m. Oct. 28. Firefighters returned to the 10035 Route 56 property twice that day to suppress rekindles. At least two dogs being boarded were killed. No injuries were reported.
Veterinarian Wilfredo Perez announced Friday that he and his staff have secured a location for the reopening of the vet center, 31 Trade Drive in the Massena Industrial Park.
“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that thanks to the help and generosity of Dr. Orlando of Orlando Chiropractic Center and Brian Norton, we have secured a location for the reopening of Java’s Veterinary Center,” Dr. Perez said. “We could not have accomplished this without the support that each and every one of you has so selflessly given in any way you could.”
As of Friday, the vet center had received more than $58,000 in donations from the community.
“We will share more details as developments occur and if there are any changes on the specifics so that the community in need of services is as up-to-date as possible,” Dr. Perez said. “Please continue to be patient and share our story as we continue to also focus on rebuilding with your precious donations.”
A benefit is planned for 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Eyland’s, 10 W. Orvis St., Massena. The meal will be $25 per person or $100 per family with all-you-can-eat penne pasta, Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles, prizes and musical entertainment. All proceeds will go to the vet center.
Updates can be found on the center’s GoFundMe page at wdt.me/JavaVet.
