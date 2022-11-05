MASSENA — Java’s Veterinary Center will be reopening Thursday at a new location after a fire destroyed the Route 56 building last week.

Nine fire departments responded to the blaze at about 3 a.m. Oct. 28. Firefighters returned to the 10035 Route 56 property twice that day to suppress rekindles. At least two dogs being boarded were killed. No injuries were reported.

