WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is back in the picture to use Downtown Revitalization Initiate funding for a downtown entrepreneur education center.
The college’s Board of Trustees is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday to use $2.5 million in DRI money to develop an entrepreneur education initiative in partnership with Neighbors of Watertown.
Details of the project were not clear on Tuesday night.
According to its agenda, the college’s Board of Trustees will endorse a new variation of the original Tech-Space project, a proposal which JCC officials halted after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the time, college officials said that they could not proceed with the project, blaming financial constraints caused by the pandemic.
Late Tuesday afternoon, however, the college sent an email to the media announcing that a briefing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after trustees consider JCC’s involvement in the city’s DRI program.
The email said college officials would not provide further information until the briefing.
However, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said that he heard the JCC DRI project was back on track.
“I heard some rumblings about it,” he said, declining to comment further. “It was a while ago, but I’ve haven’t heard anything since then.”
He would not disclose possible locations for the center. College officials were looking at the storefront in the Woolworth Building right before pulling the plug. That space is no longer available; the BCA architect firm recently selected that space for its new home.
The $2.5 million in DRI funding has been languishing ever since JCC pulled out of the DRI program without a clear plan for what would happen with the money.
In 2017, the city was awarded $10 million from the state for the downtown revitalization program.
