JCC sets training for commercial driver’s license

Jefferson Community College, in partnership with the National Tractor Trailer School, Syracuse, will offer a five-week CDL Class A Accelerated Training Program. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Jefferson Community College, in partnership with the National Tractor Trailer School, Syracuse, is again offering a five-week Commercial Driver’s License Class A Accelerated Training Program for individuals 21 years of age and older who are interested in preparing for a career in transportation.

Training will be held on JCC’s campus from May 22 through June 27, and at the Lewis County JCC Education Center from July 10 through Aug. 11. Training runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

