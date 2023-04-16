LOWVILLE — Jefferson Community College, in partnership with the National Tractor Trailer School, Syracuse, is again offering a five-week Commercial Driver’s License Class A Accelerated Training Program for individuals 21 years of age and older who are interested in preparing for a career in transportation.
Training will be held on JCC’s campus from May 22 through June 27, and at the Lewis County JCC Education Center from July 10 through Aug. 11. Training runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Upon successful completion, students will be eligible to take the Department of Transportation CDL Class A license exam. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for tractor-trailer truck drivers is expected to grow more than 6% through the year 2030 due to recovery from the COVID-19 recession and the need for truck drivers as households and businesses increase their spending online.
Students will complete 225 hours of CDL A training with 118 hours of classroom instruction and 107 hours of behind-the-wheel driving practice. DOT safety, rules and regulations, logbook training, backing maneuvers and road rides throughout the Watertown area are included. CDL A training prepares students to be qualified to drive an automatic or manual tractor trailer without any restrictions.
Tuition is $7,870. Qualified applicants may be eligible for tuition funding. Prior to the start of training, students must take a DOT physical and drug test at their expense.
