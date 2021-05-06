WATERTOWN — The town of Hounsfield might get a $1 million loan from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to help complete a sewer project that would help attract businesses and provide sewer service for a proposed massive solar manufacturing project near the Watertown International Airport.
The $6 million sewer line would be installed from Dexter to a planned business park that would be the home of the solar project on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.
Town Supervisor Tim Scee said he has talked to David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development, about the “gap funding” for the sewer project. JCIDA board members were told about the proposed loan Thursday morning. No decision was made.
“Need more time to think about that one,” board member Paul J. Warneck said during Thursday morning’s meeting.
The long-awaited sewer project would provide sewer service to Convalt Energy, a New York City-based renewable energy company, that plans to build a solar panel manufacturing facility in the agency’s proposed business park. DigiCollect, a related company, would also build a facility in the airport park.
It’s envisioned that the two companies would invest $834 million in the projects. Combined, the two projects are expected to create more than 2,000 jobs over the next five years. The companies will make an initial investment of $51 million to get up and running.
After the meeting, Mr. Zembiec said he thinks that the JCIDA board “is open to” helping with the gap funding for the sewer project.
In 2017, the town obtained a $2 million grant from Empire State Development — through Regional Economic Development Council funding — for the sewer project. The grant would finance a third of the estimated $6 million sewer project. The town already provides water to the site,
Mr. Scee said he hopes construction for the sewer project would start “as soon as possible,” adding it would take a construction season to get it done.
As for the solar project, Hari Achutan, CEO of Convalt Energy, is currently looking for “permanent financing” for the project and beginning to acquire manufacturing equipment for the facility, Mr. Zembiec said.
The Convalt facility would initially create about 165 jobs in the first year, then grow to 525 in five years, JCIDA officials said. DigiCollect would employ an additional 175 people in Watertown in its first year and expand to 1,535 jobs after five years.
In year one, Convalt plans to build a 20,000-square-feet facility and hopes to expand it to about 500,000 square feet by the fifth year. That facility would be built on 15 acres just east of the airport entrance.
DigiCollect also would initially construct a 5,000-square-foot facility that would grow to 100,000 square feet in year five. The DigiCollect building would be constructed on about 12 acres, just west of the airport on a former farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.