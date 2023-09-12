JCIDA takes no action on Convalt extension

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency is working on a land development agreement with Convalt Energy, which would build a manufacturing site for solar panels in the town of Hounsfield.

WATERTOWN — A contract extension with Convalt Energy was put on hold Tuesday to give attorneys time to get some additional information and then prepare the land development agreement with the company, the chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development said.

The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board met for about 40 minutes in executive session to discuss the agreement and financing for the company.

