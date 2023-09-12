WATERTOWN — A contract extension with Convalt Energy was put on hold Tuesday to give attorneys time to get some additional information and then prepare the land development agreement with the company, the chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development said.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board met for about 40 minutes in executive session to discuss the agreement and financing for the company.
The JCIDA, the JCEDC’s sister organization, is working with Convalt on a 315,000-square-foot solar manufacturing plant that would be built near the Watertown International Airport.
The JCIDA took no action on Tuesday, but the board is expected to vote on the extension for the land development agreement at its Oct. 5 meeting.
David J. Zembiec, the CEO of the JCEDC, said Convalt is still working with several lenders for the project.
The JCIDA still has confidence in the project, he said.
“The board, in general, is in support of the agreement,” he said after the meeting.
The “LDA” will set the terms for the company to purchase 88 acres on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield for the plant.
It’s the third time that Convalt would receive an extension for the agreement for the property since the company proposed the plant more than two years ago.
Company president Hari Achuthan, who is in California, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Last month, Achuthan met with the JCIDA board through a Zoom meeting to discuss the status of the project and its financing.
He was working on negotiating the terms of customer contracts before finalizing the financing for the project, he told the JCIDA board.
The delay has been hinged on the Internal Revenue Service releasing tax credit guidelines from the Inflation Reduction Act for investors, Zembiec said. The company would use the tax credits as incentives for investors.
Customers and developers that would purchase solar panels from the company need to know how much it would be paying for the products from the company, but the IRS has failed to put together guidelines for the incentives.
Under the inflation act, the price of the panels will become competitive with Chinese products, Zembiec explained.
The guidelines were supposed to be in place by June and are now expected to be sorted out by the end of the year, Zembiec said.
With the financing and IRS guidelines not in place yet, it won’t be until spring before construction starts on the $75 million plant, he said.
The final engineering and design work must still be completed and a building permit issued before construction starts, he said.
The company, which now employs a staff of more than 20, will have a workforce of about 200 when it comes into operation with several production lines.
The numbers of employees would then grow to nearly 400, he said.
Over several years, the company would employ about 2,000. Plans also still include a second production facility that mirrors the first plant.
So far, the JCIDA has spent “very little” money on helping the company get off the ground, Zembiec said. Attorney fees are the only real expense and they will be reimbursed once the agreement is in place.
Once all of that gets sorted out, construction would take between seven and nine months to the get the plant “in full production mode,” Achuthan said last month.
Production would begin in 2024.
The project has been pushed back for two construction seasons while the company worked on financing and got through the COVID-19 pandemic while construction costs have increased.
Convalt would produce solar panels, rooftop solar, energy storage and electrical vehicle charging products at the facility.
