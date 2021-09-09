WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency has began the process to provide a tax abatement package to CWT Farms International for a 29,000-square-foot chicken hatchery that would be built in the in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park, located near the BOCES complex.
David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer of JCIDA, said the JCIDA is still working out the numbers for the tax incentive package that the company would receive for the egg hatchery.
On Tuesday, the town of Watertown approved the site plan for the project.
Developer Michael E. Lundy said that day that construction could start as soon as Oct. 1 if the company selects the Watertown site. CWT Farms also is looking at sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.