WATERTOWN — Jay M. Matteson, the Jefferson County agricultural coordinator, said Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s direct-payment program for dairy farmers won’t be enough to cover their losses from crashing milk prices and dumping millions of pounds down the drain.
“I’m very disappointed with what the USDA is doing,” Mr. Matteson said. “While we certainly appreciate any help, I’m extremely concerned this won’t be enough.”
USDA is gearing up to roll out a $19 billion relief program for farmers and ranchers. Around $16 billion will be allocated for direct payments to farmers, while the remaining $3 billion will be used to purchase meat, dairy and produce for food banks to feed those in need.
Mr. Matteson said $9.6 billion of the direct-payment fund is for the livestock industry, which is broken up into three categories. Cattle will get $5.1 billion, dairy $2.9 billion and hogs $1.6 billion. Around $3.9 billion of the fund will go toward row crop producers, $2.1 billion for specialty crops and $500 million for other crops, he said.
Using dairy as an example, since Jefferson County has more than 150 dairy farms, Mr. Matteson said the amount of money they’ll receive is “very small” and, what’s more, the USDA will break it up into two payments. He estimates the first payment will come at the end of May or beginning of June, and the second might come late in the summer or early fall.
“The first payment is going to be small enough that it really will not be of great help to the farms,” he said, “and by the time the second payment arrives, some of those farms may have already had to make very difficult decisions about whether to stay in business.”
Mr. Matteson said a consulting firm he works with estimates a dairy farm with 200 cows producing roughly 25,000 pounds of milk annually would receive less than $50,000 between the two payments. And in Jefferson County, the average number of dairy cows per farm is around 200.
He said adding on the $3 billion for food banks, while great, would have minimal impact on the bigger part of the agricultural industry.
There is, however, some good news. Mr. Matteson said he was on the phone with U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s office Wednesday morning when staffers told him farms and agricultural enterprises will now be eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Farms were not initially eligible for the program, which provides low-interest loans and grants up to $10,000.
Mr. Schumer’s office did issue a release saying a bill passed in the Senate Tuesday makes farms with fewer than 500 employees eligible for the grants and loans through the EIDL program. The assistance can help cover payroll and other operating expenses. This adds to the list of payroll programs farms are eligible for as they were always eligible to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans that are likely forgiven if used mostly on payroll.
“That would be very helpful,” Mr. Matteson said. “But the USDA program will not get you out of the hole. I am disappointed with it.”
