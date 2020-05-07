WATERTOWN — Car dealerships in Jefferson County have received permission to open for in-person business.
The Waite, Davidson, Caskinette and Caprara Automotive Groups jointly announced Thursday that they can open to sell vehicles through appointment only. The dealerships could only sell vehicles through virtual sales during the coronavirus pandemic until the state made the change on Wednesday.
The governor’s office is allowing the Waite, Davidson, Caskinette and Caprara dealerships to reopen after the dealerships requested that they be allowed to do so.
Under the condition, employees must complete stringent cleaning and sanitation procedures. The dealerships’s service, parts and collision repairs are also open.
The announcement follows the opening of car dealerships in Onondaga and Madison counties earlier in the week.
