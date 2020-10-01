WATERTOWN — In all of his years as an economic developer and businessman, the expansion of Fort Drum was the biggest change in the community Donald C. Alexander saw during his career.
During the past 12 years, Mr. Alexander helped the community and Fort Drum grow while serving as chief executive officer of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp.
But Mr. Alexander is stepping down from the $117,000-a-year position. His retirement was announced publicly at the JCLDC’s board meeting on Thursday morning.
He turned 80 in June, so he decided it was time to focus on family and “to slow down.”
“It’s just time to move on,” he said afterward. “It’s time to let other younger staff members to carry on.”
He acknowledged the coronavirus has made it “extremely difficult to do what we do in economic development.” The local economy was shut down in March under the state’s pandemic reaction, causing him and staff to work from home and attend Zoom meetings to talk about how to get through the financial crisis that saw some businesses close.
But he’s already seen things bouncing back.
Two weeks ago, the JCLDC’s sister organization, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, secured a $9 million grant for a community center and aquatics center that the Watertown Family YMCA plans to open in a former call center building the JCIDA owns.
“It’s going to be a game-changer for downtown,” Mr. Alexander said.
The JCIDA staff worked with the YMCA, Advocate Drum and Fort Drum on the grant, while Mr. Alexander has found a potential unidentified tenant to occupy the remaining space in the former call center on Arsenal Street.
Over his 40-year involvement in the community, Mr. Alexander, a former radio station executive, also served as the county’s business development specialist, co-owned a Brownville paper mill and was host of a WPBS news program.
In his time as the CEO, he’s worked on numerous projects, including at the county’s corporate park on outer Coffeen Street, the city’s industrial park on South Bellew Avenue, work on starting a business park at the Watertown International Airport, developing a business on Starbuck Avenue and creating an agricultural park on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
“My involvement here of more than 15 years seems to have flown by and, in looking back over our relationship, I am very hopeful that I have been able to make a contribution to improving our community,” he wrote in a letter to the JCLDC board notifying board members of his retirement.
JCLDC board members congratulated Mr. Alexander on his announcement.
“All the things going on, it’s amazing,” board member W. Edward Walldroff said.
Board Chairman David Converse said it will be difficult to fill Mr. Alexander’s shoes.
“His contribution to the community is his biggest strength,” Mr. Converse said. “He was absolutely great to work with.”
Mr. Alexander’s contract expires at the end of October, but it was extended to allow the two organizations to find a replacement. His last day on the job will be Dec. 31.
The JCLDC’s personnel committee will start talking about the search committee at next month’s meeting, Mr. Converse said.
