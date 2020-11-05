WATERTOWN — The second-in-command at the Jefferson County Economic Development Corp. will replace Donald C. Alexander, who is retiring at the end of the year as the agency’s chief executive officer.
The JCEDC board on Thursday unanimously appointed deputy director David Zembiec as the agency’s CEO. He will be paid an annual salary of $115,000.
The board awarded Mr. Zembiec a 3½-year contract.
“I’m pleased,” he said. “I’m honored that the board has confidence in me.”
He has been the deputy director since 2009 after working at the Tug Hill Commission for 20 years. The appointment was expected.
Mr. Alexander, 80, announced last month that he is retiring from the position.
As deputy director, Mr. Zembiec was instrumental in getting a $9 million Department of Defense grant to convert a former call center into a community and aquatics center project for the Watertown Family YMCA.
Mr. Zembiec is a member of Advocate Drum, an organization that acts as a liaison between Fort Drum and the community, and which had suggested the JCEDC apply for the federal grant.
He’s also been involved in working on outreach for local manufacturers on grant writing and other issues, workforce development and marketing the region to companies.
“Everyone knows the quality of your work, Dave,” JCEDC board chairman David Converse said before the vote.
Mr. Zembiec and Mr. Alexander have worked together during all of his time at the economic development agency.
Mr. Alexander thanked Mr. Zembiec for all of the work that he has done over the years for the agency.
“I virtually guarantee that you will see an uptick in the agency under his helm,” Mr. Alexander said.
Mr. Zembiec moved to the north country soon after graduating with a master’s degree in public administration from SUNY Brockport in 1984.
He and his wife Barbara live in Adams. They have three daughters.
