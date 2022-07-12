WATERTOWN — The 205th Jefferson County Fair, billed as the longest continuously running fair in the nation, began Tuesday with fair food, rides, games, and of course, agriculture.
Christine A. Stein, the small animal superintendent for the fair, said a lot of the birds at the fair were from 4-H youth.
4-H, for Head, Heart, Hands, Health, is an organization for students 18 and younger that encourages giving back to the community, learning and hands-on activities, Ms. Stein said.
Drew C. Stein, the 4-H summer educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension, said the organization tries to do some activities during the fair to keep people entertained. Most shows occur in the morning, so they plan events during the afternoon and evening.
“We’re just trying to keep everyone having a good time,” she said.
Some of the activities planned for Tuesday included making necklaces, bookmarks and key chains. Zoo representatives will also be at the fair every day.
Ms. Stein said 4-H uses word of mouth to encourage youngsters to bring their birds and poultry to the fair.
“People have come to the fair and they realized that, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize I could bring birds to the fair,’ that sort of thing, they don’t realize they can enter,” she said.
The star of the show at the poultry tent was Elliot, Ms. Stein’s bird, a silver duckwing, old English game bantam rooster.
“It’s a big name for a little bird,” Ms. Stein said.
Ms. Stein carried Elliot around for people to pet and hold.
Earlier this year, New York state banned bird shows to try to prevent the spread of avian flu. The state lifted the ban last month as the spread slowed down, so the birds were at their usual posts at the fair Tuesday.
Ms. Stein said there weren’t any extra precautions taken in response to the avian flu.
“I think our precautions have been pretty standard right from the start,” she said. “It’s on everybody’s mind but I don’t think we’ve changed anything.”
Ms. Stein called the bird exhibit at the fair “a great opportunity for the kids.”
“They work all year long with their birds, and then we had that big letdown where they weren’t going to be able to bring them, and it’s just really great that the kids get to do this,” she said.
The judging will take place today.
“In this instance, we don’t have a lot of birds that are the same breed, so you end up seeing a lot of blue ribbons,” Ms. Stein said.
The judge is looking at the birds to see if the body conditions are in line with what the bird’s breed is, and for a showmanship category for the 4-H youth, which involves holding a bird, talking to the judge and answering questions.
The bird that wins will receive a ribbon along with a $1, $2 or $3 prize, as well as potential trophies, and potential items that will help with the animals.
Birds aren’t the only agriculture attraction at the fair this year.
Kirsten D. and John W. Anderson, owners of Lake Effect Farm, were there with a handful of cows from their farm to show off to fairgoers.
“We show every year that we can, it’s kind of a hobby of ours,” Mrs. Anderson said.
The Andersons were shaving their cow, Kiss Me Kate, a process Mr. Anderson said helps cool down the cow, but also helps cosmetically.
The husband and wife duo are from California and moved to the north country when Mr. Anderson was in the military.
They said they have 32 cows at the farm, but only a handful were at the fair. Mrs. Anderson said they select the cows that go to the fair based on age and how well-behaved they are.
“Some of them are just better for show,” Mr. Anderson said.
Mr. Anderson said they like bringing the cows so the public can see them firsthand, which he says “is the only way the public learns.”
There will be a livestock auction at the livestock tent at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be two goats, a lamb, and some meat chicken, as well as local products that are raised by youth from the north country.
The fair will continue through Sunday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
