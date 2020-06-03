WATERTOWN — Following the announcement that restaurants can have outdoor seating, Scott A. Gray now hopes to iron out what they will be expected to do for the state’s rollout of Phase III.
Mr. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, will meet on Thursday with state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid to discuss the guidelines that businesses must follow for Phase III of the reopening of the north country economy.
The parks commissioner is leader of the control room, the group of officials from several surrounding counties overseeing the reopening of the economy from the coronavirus.
Knowing how restaurants and businesses have to prepare for Phase III will be the major point of the discussion, Mr. Gray said. The state needs to communicate those guidelines ahead of time, so “when it’s time to open we can open,” he said.
“I’m keeping my head down in the charge,” he said about communicating to the state for the need to have the guidelines in place before Phase III.
A representative from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office also might be attending Thursday’s meeting with Commissioner Kulleseid.
Restaurant owners in the region said they haven’t been told by the state what to do to get ready for their opening during Phase III. They don’t know what the state wants them to do to make it safe for customers or what social distancing requirements will be put into place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Calling it “retail governing,” Mr. Gray said “people should know what to expect” and that “it’s being responsible” to make them aware what the guidelines will entail.
Saying it will be “a rolling out,” he also has been told that the target date for reopening to Phase III and Phase IV won’t occur in two-week intervals as was the case for first two phases. Phase III had been expected to start on June 12.
That could change because of outside events, like the recent protests occuring nationwide over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis or an increase in coronavirus cases, he said.
“It could be earlier or it could be longer,” Mr. Gray said.
The opening of outdoor seating in restaurants will be a help, he said.
“It’s wonderful news,” Mr. Gray said.
He had been advocating daily with the governor’s office to do it because of the importance of the restaurant and tourism industry in the north country.
Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted beginning Thursday in Phase II of reopening for the north country and six other regions in the state.
Mr. Gray said regions across the state were trying to convince the governor’s office to allow it. Restaurants have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus.
He was advising village and towns to immediately amend local laws that would allow for outdoor seating in restaurants in their communities.
Michael J. Hazlewood, co-owner of the Wood Boat Brewery, said Wednesday afternoon he was still figuring out the guidelines for outdoor tables being used.
“It’s a step in the right direction. I think we’re all very excited,” he said, adding the summer tourism season “is upon us.” The governor’s office released a series of guidelines pertaining to outdoor seating.
They require expanding the footprint in front of restaurants to create more space between tables to meet state social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Sarah Compo suggested that the city make sure its laws for outdoor seating would be in place for all of the city. Downtown restaurants can put up tables for outdoor seating.
In a news release, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, criticized Gov. Cuomo for causing chaos with the last-minute delay of the opening of Phase II last Thursday.
“I don’t need to tell you, governor, that in times of crisis it’s critically important for our executive leadership to be honest, transparent and consistent,” Assemblyman Walczyk said in a letter to the governor. “It’s time to allow smart New Yorkers to also operate as free New Yorkers.”
But Mr. Gray said “that’s been dealt with,” saying that he’s received assurances from the governor’s office that such last-minute delays won’t happen again.
Mr. Gray says he now understands that metrics changed that were required for the opening of Phase II, which caused the delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.