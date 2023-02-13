County passes cap on fuel tax

Vehicles line up at the Valero gas station in Watertown in January. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Starting in June, Jefferson County will cap its gas tax collections at $3 per gallon, in a move that some legislators are hoping will save county residents money each month.

Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators passed a $3-per-gallon gas tax cap. The cap starts June 1, and will mean that the county will only collect its 4% sales tax on the first $3 in every gallon of gas. If gas costs more than $3 per gallon, the customer saves. If gas costs less than $3 a gallon, there’s no savings.

