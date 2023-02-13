WATERTOWN — Starting in June, Jefferson County will cap its gas tax collections at $3 per gallon, in a move that some legislators are hoping will save county residents money each month.
Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators passed a $3-per-gallon gas tax cap. The cap starts June 1, and will mean that the county will only collect its 4% sales tax on the first $3 in every gallon of gas. If gas costs more than $3 per gallon, the customer saves. If gas costs less than $3 a gallon, there’s no savings.
During discussion on Tuesday night, legislators debated passing such a measure. Vice chair Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, introduced an amendment that would cap the county gas tax at $2 a gallon, which would lead to more significant savings for customers and ensure the effect would be felt well into the end of this year.
Chair William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont, said the regular county gas tax brings in between 6% and 7% of the county’s annual sales tax income. He said the county needs to levy sales tax on fuel at about the $2.84-per-gallon rate in order to meet its budget projects for this fiscal year.
“Granted there are a lot of variables there, but with the data I had to work with, it appears $2.84 would make our budget,” he said.
State law requires counties cap their gas taxes at a round dollar figure, meaning Jefferson County can cap it at $2 a gallon, or $3 a gallon, but not between.
The legislators voted against the $2-per-gallon cap amendment, with seven yeas and five nos. With Legislators Allen T. Drake, D-Theresa, and Robert D. Ferris, R-Watertown, absent Tuesday, and one seat vacant pending an appointment, the motion failed. The Jefferson County Legislature requires eight yes votes to approve any motion before the 15-member board.
More legislators were supportive of the $3-per-gallon cap, although it did not receive unanimous support. Legislator Anthony J. Doldo, R-Watertown, who also owns The General Store and gas station on Bradley Street in the city, said gas tax caps like the one passed Tuesday lead to a mountain of paperwork for local gas station owners.
Gas station owners are among a handful of businesses in New York required to pre-pay their sales tax collections to the state. Each quarter, based on average sales and market forecasts, gas station owners are required to pay the state the suggested sales tax amount, which includes the county’s share as well. Usually, New York state pays this back to the county in one lump sum annually, but when a county caps or cuts its sales tax on fuel, that money is supposed to be sent back to the gas station owners.
Mr. Doldo said that’s not always how it works, and it can take months for things to get worked out. Jefferson County capped its gas sales tax last year, and Mr. Doldo said he’s just now seeing the money from that.
“For the paperwork, and the other businesses that have to do the paperwork, quite frankly it’s a pain right — you know where,” he said. “I just got my money from last September’s claim.”
He said the impact on prices at the pump will only be a few cents, depending on the gas station and market trends, and called for the county to look into capping the taxes it charges on larger-ticket bills, like electricity and natural gas. He argued cutting those bills, which are routinely larger and charged to a wider swath of county residents than vehicle fuel taxes, would have a greater positive impact on residents’ finances.
There is no mechanism in place for counties to change their tax rates for utility bills, which are charged at a state-set rate.
Mr. Doldo was the sole no vote in the chamber on the $3-per-gallon cap, which will last from June 1 to Sept. 30.
