HOUNSFIELD — A developer still needs to work with the state Department of Transportation on getting plans approved for an entrance into a youth sports venue on Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield.
The entrance into the wrestling club building, 17612 Route 3, was one of a series of concerns that were brought up Tuesday by the Jefferson County Planning Department.
Building owner Ricky Martin has created three entrances into the property. However, senior county planner Andy Nevin said the DOT usually prefers a single entrance to Route 3.
“The way that this is proposed is really not a safe atmosphere,” Mr. Nevin said.
The DOT must sign off on the plans for the entrance.
Mr. Nevin also expressed concerns about an existing sign, an issue with lighting and the lack of landscaping on the property.
Despite not having any approvals, the building has been used for wrestling practices and will hold three or four tournaments a year.
The county planning board sent the site plan proposal back to the town of Hounsfield with its concerns expressed. Mr. Martin and his attorney, Andrew N. Capone, did not attend the county planning board’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday.
Mr. Martin received site plan approval to use the building as storage for his construction business in December 2019. But a few months later, he sold the business and subsequently renovated the building for the wrestling club.
He pursued the recent town approvals only after it was learned that dozens of vehicles were parked along Route 3 for a wrestling tournament earlier this year.
Town planners called that situation dangerous because Route 3 is a busy state highway.
The town of Hounsfield and Mr. Martin have been at odds over the way the owner has handled the situation ever since.
The original site plans did not include approval for public or commercial use, just for storage. Parking was also a major issue, but Mr. Martin has added 66 spaces on the gravel parking lot.
The town must still approve the site plans.
