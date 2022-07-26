County planners express concerns about sports venue

Building owner Ricky Martin still needs to work with the state Department of Transportation on getting plans approved for an entrance into a youth sports venue at 17612 Route 3, Hounsfield. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

HOUNSFIELD — A developer still needs to work with the state Department of Transportation on getting plans approved for an entrance into a youth sports venue on Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield.

The entrance into the wrestling club building, 17612 Route 3, was one of a series of concerns that were brought up Tuesday by the Jefferson County Planning Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.