WATERTOWN — Jefferson County planners on Tuesday expressed concerns that the new Route 3 branch of SeaComm Federal Credit Union should provide internal connections for future development.
County Planner Andy R. Nevin suggested that SeaComm ensures that internal roads are built to connect the adjoining properties on the east and west sides of the proposed credit union branch.
He made his comments during a presentation on Tuesday afternoon on the site plans for the project across from the Target plaza in the town of Watertown.
SeaComm, a Massena-based credit union, is proposing a 3,600-square-foot branch.
The town of Watertown Planning Board will consider the site plans on Monday afternoon.
SeaComm has seven New York branches — in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh and Watertown — and two Vermont branches in South Burlington and Essex.
The county Planning Board also pointed out that SeaComm must provide enough space for future sidewalks in front of the building and show on the site plans how snow will be stored at the property and how snow removal will be done.
The branch at 605 Coffeen St. in Watertown, is inside of a plaza and is a smaller location. That branch cannot offer the same amenities that the new location hopes to offer, such as a drive-thru and an ATM, SeaComm officials have said.
When the building is finished, all operations will be moved to the new location on Arsenal Street.
Current employees will be transferred to the new location.
