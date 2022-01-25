CHAMPION — The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed plans for a new Stewart’s Shop that would replace the existing store in Great Bend at the corner of routes 3 and 26.
The board generally liked that the two new entrances would have a better arrangement than the current store. The entrances will be set back farther away from the intersection.
“That’s certainly an improvement,” Planning Board member David Prosser said.
The Ballston Spa company has proposed tearing down its store at the intersection and replacing it with a 3,900-square-foot facility.
But the town only allows small commercial operations to be up to 2,000 square feet.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will need to grant an area variance for the larger building.
Plans call for the company purchasing and demolishing three adjoining houses to make the site large enough to accommodate the larger store.
The canopy with gas pumps will also be set farther back, replacing two canopies that each have two pumps. The new store will add more parking.
County planners sent the project back to the Champion Town Planning Board for its consideration next month.
