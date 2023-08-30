RUTLAND — The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday recommended that the town reject a proposal to build a commercial wind turbine on County Route 160.
The planning board unanimously recommended not to approve the site plans for the 650-foot-tall wind turbine that a Massachusetts company, New Leaf Energy, has proposed for 26578 County Route 160.
The board expressed concerns that the wind turbine would impact planes flying in and out of the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum and with aircraft going into and out of the Watertown International Airport.
The wind turbine, which would generate as much as five megawatts of power, would sit even higher because the elevation of the site is 950 feet.
“It’s pretty high,” county planner Andy R. Nevin said Wednesday, adding that the turbine would be “a hazard to air navigation.”
The wind turbine would “penetrate” the flight paths during certain wind conditions, Nevin said.
The Department of Defense has established 100-foot “imaginary surfaces” of where planes would fly in and out of the air space for Wheeler-Sack under certain wind conditions, he explained.
The turbines would be rotating blades in the air and affect those imaginary surfaces when the wind is the right direction, he said.
The air field’s radar also could be impacted, Nevin said, noting that the Watertown airport doesn’t have its own traffic control tower, so it uses Fort Drum’s.
The radar system tracks the location of planes from the Watertown airport in relation to others flying in the area, he said.
The county board is recommending that the town consider these concerns when determining whether New Leaf Energy can build the turbine.
Rutland Town Planning Board Chairman Shane Berghorn said Wednesday that his board was waiting to see what the county board would say about the wind turbine.
A few months ago, New Leaf Energy appeared before the town planning board about the project, but the board hasn’t heard from the company since then, Berghorn said.
“That’s all the information I have right now,” he said.
New Leaf Energy initially proposed two other wind turbines in Rutland, but they aren’t proposed at this time, Nevin said.
New Leaf Energy is also the same company that plans to build a 125-megawatt solar farm in Rutland, but needs to construct a transmission line under the Black River for it to proceed.
In April, the company approached the city of Watertown about paying the city up to $450,000 for its easement rights under the Black River.
New Leaf Energy needs to bore a transmission line underneath the Black River in order to construct the 520-acre solar project. The city owns the area underneath the river.
Watertown City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Wednesday that New Leaf Energy and the city continue to talk about the easement rights, but no deal has been completed.
Berghorn said he didn’t know anything about New Leaf Energy’s plans to build the solar farm in the town.
