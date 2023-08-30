RUTLAND — The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday recommended that the town reject a proposal to build a commercial wind turbine on County Route 160.

The planning board unanimously recommended not to approve the site plans for the 650-foot-tall wind turbine that a Massachusetts company, New Leaf Energy, has proposed for 26578 County Route 160.

