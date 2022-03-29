HOUNSFIELD — The first of what is expected to be many approvals for the Convalt Energy project was granted on Tuesday afternoon by the Jefferson County Planning Board.
The renewable energy company plans to build a 330,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport on Route 12F in the town of Hounsfield.
The planning board approved the site plans for the project, with the stipulation that it adheres to Federal Aviation Administration requirements for being in proximity to the airport.
“I’m pretty sure that it will,” County Planner Andy Nevin said before the unanimous vote. “But we have to make sure it does.”
The site of the project is in a proposed business park adjacent to the airport.
The planning board wants to ensure the plant doesn’t interfere with flight paths of planes and the airport’s two runways.
The project must be compatible for such things as the building’s height, the density of the number of employees and the height of construction cranes during its development.
Airport manager Grant W. Sussey has been working with Convalt on the project’s proximity to the airport, Mr. Nevin said.
The plant would initially employ between 200 and 210 workers, with 60 to 70 working per shift.
Tuesday was the first time that the plans for the project were made public.
The plant would stand 35 feet high and two stories tall. Glass atriums would divide sections of the building.
A loop road would encircle the structure. The parking for employees would be located on the east side, while the loading docks would be on the west side.
The company would use dry ponds, rather than water retention ponds so that geese aren’t attracted and wouldn’t interfere with jets flying over, Mr. Nevin said.
The company is also using dimmer lights on the building to prevent pilots from being distracted while they fly over, he said.
Convalt also must mitigate some existing federal wetlands on the site.
The planning board recommended that the town of Hounsfield make sure the project adheres to parking regulations of one vehicle for every 500 square feet of the structure built.
To get to this point, the company has made several modifications to the project plans before this week’s review.
The Hounsfield Town Planning Board will take up the project on Tuesday night.
“They’re still working on some of the details,” Mr. Nevin said.
Town Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin said late Tuesday afternoon that Convalt officials must still get some approvals done before appearing before her board next week.
The project needs some property line changes.
A public hearing is slated for Hounsfield’s meeting next week, she said.
Convalt officials have a target date of May 1 for construction to start.
If the project is fully developed, the Convalt plant could create 4,555 jobs in 10 years, according to the company.
The company needs 300 megawatts of electricity for the proposed plant that would generate as many as 2 million solar panels a year.
Its sister company, DigiCollect, a software company that manufactures sensors for monitoring residential grids and transmission lines, would also build a 50,000-square-foot facility near the airport.
