CLAYTON — The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday got a first look at what the new Depauville Hotel will look like after it’s rebuilt.
Owners Connie and Paul Recor are rebuilding the gathering spot on Stephanie Street in the hamlet after the hotel burned down in April.
On Tuesday, the planning board reviewed the plans for what the owners are calling the bigger and better Depauville Hotel.
The board also sent the site plans back to the Clayton Town Planning Board for “local concern” to take action on.
The planners said the local municipality needs to make sure that the new hotel has enough parking, a 30-foot required set back and determine if it will be in a 500-year floodplain.
The new hotel will be constructed on an angle and a little farther back on the site. It will have a larger deck on the back and porch on the front than the old building. The parking lot will have 23 spaces.
The new place has already started to go through the site plan approval process through the Clayton planning board.
The project needs a special-use permit because the bar and restaurant is located in the hamlet and within 500 feet of three main roadways
The owners knew that they wanted to rebuild the century-old Depauville Hotel after getting so much encouragement from the community.
