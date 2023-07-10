Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
WATERTOWN — Monday’s rain did not stop Jefferson County Fair vendors and officials, nor the Reithoffer midway workers from their final preparation for opening day of what’s billed as the longest continually operating fair in the United States.
As the rain started coming down in buckets around noon, vendors were still making sure they had all of their supplies ready to go for Tuesday — kickoff of the 206th Jefferson County Fair.
Robert D. Simpson, president of the fair board’s executive committee, said that he looks forward to seeing people and smiles on kids’ faces as the fair begins.
Parking for the fair is free at Jefferson Community College. Limited parking is available at the fairgrounds for $5.
Simpson said his job is to get people where they need to go, and then set them free to do what they need to do.
“It’s really a multitude of people to bring this fair (to Jefferson County),” he said.
There will be hundreds of competitions, Simpson said. Participants will compete over everything from quilts to rabbits to cows.
Last year, prior to the start of the fair, New York banned bird shows to try and prevent the spread of the avian flu. As the case rate subsided in June 2022, the state lifted that ban, resulting in the birds being at their usual post last year.
Simpson said the avian flu is not a concern this year.
The fair is governed by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Simpson said that every larger animal has to have a health checkup before they leave their farm and go to the fair, with a certificate proving the animal has had the checkup. A veterinarian on site at the fair will review the certificate and the animal. If the animal is deemed to be fine, then they stay, if not they will not be allowed at the fair.
“Animal health to the fair is a big deal,” Simpson said.
The fair starts on Tuesday instead of Monday this year in order to allow the carnival a chance to get to the fairgrounds. This year, the carnival is coming from Gloucester, New Jersey.
“This year we’re back as a full fair,” Simpson said.
Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson said that in 2021, some games and concessions were missing. He said last year was better, but there were still some aspects of the fair that were missing.
“This year everything that we had pre-COVID is back in full-swing and that’s probably the best thing we can say,” he said.
As for entertainment, the Wolves of the Wild show will be at the fair, Josh Cox and the Rattlesnakes will be performing on Friday, and the 10th Mountain Division Rockband will have a show on Saturday in addition to taking part in the parade on Tuesday. The talent show and spelling bee are also returning.
In total, the fair is expecting about 30 vendors, with 15 food vendors renting from the fair and another 15 coming from Reithoffer Shows.
The fair will host about 17 rides from Reithoffer.
Wristbands are also available the day of the fair or any day in advance for $30, which gives all-day ride access for one person and one day of the fair.
On Saturday, wristbands will cost $35, or $30 for those with a military ID. People can still buy a wristband ticket in advance for Saturday for $30.
The wristbands are valid from 1 p.m. when the carnival opens until 11 p.m. when rides close.
Luke Decker, owner of Polar Bear Concessions in Oneonta, said the fair is the first event they do of the summer.
“Just a real good place to be, friendly people, friendly staff, just a good way to start the season,” he said.
Decker said he looks forward to seeing the people that he hasn’t seen since the year prior, serving customers, and getting back into the swing of things.
“This is a great event for us,” he said.
The fair concludes on Sunday. For a complete list of events, visit wdt.me/FairEvents.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.