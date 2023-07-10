WATERTOWN — Monday’s rain did not stop Jefferson County Fair vendors and officials, nor the Reithoffer midway workers from their final preparation for opening day of what’s billed as the longest continually operating fair in the United States.

As the rain started coming down in buckets around noon, vendors were still making sure they had all of their supplies ready to go for Tuesday — kickoff of the 206th Jefferson County Fair.

hed

Vendors were getting final preparations done as the rain came down Monday in advance of the fair, which begins on Tuesday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
