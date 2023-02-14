Events center planned for Route 3 gets support from north country legislators

An architectural rendering of the exterior of the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center in the town of Watertown. Rendering by Yeager Architecture

ALBANY — The north country’s state representatives are rallying behind the proposed event center that developers want to build in the town of Watertown.

With an $80 million price tag, OVG Facilities and a firm run by a former NFL head coach want to build the Thousand Islands Event Center on Route 3, a 520,000-square-foot indoor facility to host a range of sports, recreational, entertainment and other events for the north country, Thousand Islands region and southern Ontario.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.