ALBANY — The north country’s state representatives are rallying behind the proposed event center that developers want to build in the town of Watertown.
With an $80 million price tag, OVG Facilities and a firm run by a former NFL head coach want to build the Thousand Islands Event Center on Route 3, a 520,000-square-foot indoor facility to host a range of sports, recreational, entertainment and other events for the north country, Thousand Islands region and southern Ontario.
The facility is proposed to be built adjacent to the Thousand Islands Agriculture and Business Park, and the developers are hoping they can receive up to $30 million in state grants to finance construction.
In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Assemblymen Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said they support the project.
Mr. Gray and Mr. Walczyk are the Republican ranking members on the Assembly and Senate Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development committees, which would have a strong hand in any legislative support for the project.
“We believe the project’s exciting for the prospects of recreation and entertainment in the north country, and certainly has the potential to make our area a destination for events,” Mr. Gray and Mr. Blankenbush said in a co-authored statement. “At this state in the project proposal, we are supportive of their efforts to continue in materializing the Thousand Islands Event Center.”
Mr. Walczyk said he also believes the project is exciting for the north country and said he believes the healthy opportunities for children’s recreation are a particularly good outcome.
“I wish the best of luck for this project and stand ready if there’s red tape that needs to be cut at the state level,” he said.
The event center project has been a longtime goal of Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett, who has advocated for such a project for more than 15 years.
With OVG and Michael Sherman Sports Inc., the company run by former Green Bay Packer head coach and general manager Michael F. Sherman, as well as the Watertown Local Development Corp. behind the project now, the developers have said they expect to break ground on the facility this summer or fall, and open it by Jan 1, 2024.
