WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) is inviting the public to help celebrate the program’s newest class with its annual Kick-Off Dinner on Friday, Sept. 27.
The event is to be held at the Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay, 17 Holland St., with the cocktail hour and check-in beginning at 6 p.m. in the RiverWatch Lounge, followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. in the Harborview Room.
The Jefferson Leadership Institute, a program of the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce, is a leadership development program that immerses participants in community issues through 12 full-day sessions that run from September through June. The curriculum enables participants to develop their leadership capabilities, build strong relationships and encourages involvement in generating positive change in the community.
The cost to attend the event is $45 per person or $35 for JLI alumni.
Those wishing to help the class of 2020 must RSVP for the event by Sept. 20.
