WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties saw dips in the amount of local government sales tax receipts in March compared to the same month a year ago, while St. Lawrence County logged a modest increase.
Lewis County’s receipts dropped 10.9% in March over last year and Jefferson County’s went down 9.4%, according to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.
This translates into a $210,000 decrease for Lewis County, with receipts going from $1.93 million in March 2022 to $1.72 this past March. Jefferson County saw a deeper dollar decline — $880,000 — year-to-year, seeing receipts fall from $9.39 million a year ago to $8.51 million in March 2023. St. Lawrence County saw a 2%, or $140,000, increase, from $6.82 million in March 2022 to $6.96 this year.
For the first quarter of 2023, each county is outpacing last year’s receipts over the same period. St. Lawrence County has the highest percent increase — 10.1% — with revenue climbing from $17.43 million in 2022 to $19.19 million this year, a $1.76 million increase. Lewis County has realized a 5.2% year-to-date increase, with receipts rising $200,000, from $3.97 million a year ago to $4.17 million this year. Jefferson County’s receipts went up $720,000, or 3.2%, from $22.34 million during January through March 2022 to $23.06 in the same period this year.
The city of Ogdensburg, which began collecting its own sales tax receipts in March 2022, saw its receipts go up by $20,000 in March over March 2022, from $90,000 to $110,000. For 2023 so far, the city has collected about $500,000 in receipts.
Oswego County’s receipts dropped 8.4% in March compared to March 2022, from $5.96 million a year ago to $5.46 million this year, a $500,000 decrease. For the year, the county’s receipts are up 5%, or $690,000, going from $13.86 million during the first three months of 2022 to $14.55 million this year. The city of Oswego saw a $60,000, or 3.6%, increase in revenue in March compared to a year ago, from $1.88 million to $1.94 million. For the year, receipts are up 7.3%, going from $4.38 million in 2022 to $4.70 million in 2023, a $320,000 rise.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement that statewide local government sales tax receipts totaled $5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a 7.1%, or nearly $369 million increase over the first three months of 2022.
“Sales tax collections were quite strong in the first quarter,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “New York City’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic, as well as high inflation, continues to bolster statewide numbers. For the rest of the state, collections growth has generally returned to the rates seen before the pandemic.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.